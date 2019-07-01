PNM reveals ideas for future of San Juan County power plant

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM unveiled ideas for the future of a power plant in San Juan County after it stops burning coal.

This year, state lawmakers voted to convert the plant in the Four Corners area to renewable energy. Monday, PNM outlined four possible plans, including combinations of resources like solar, wind and natural gas. PNM says customers could see savings of as much as about $7 per month.

Meanwhile, PNM addressed concerns about job loss, announcing plans to invest $20 million in severance pay, job retraining and education for the affected workers.

“We have taken a hard look at how these plans affect our customers, but also economic impact on San Juan County,” PNM Senior Vice President Ron Darnell said. “Just because PNM is moving away from coal, does not mean PNM is moving out of San Juan.”

For read more about the plans, click here.