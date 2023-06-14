NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is celebrating the 40-year anniversary of the PNM Resources Foundatio Friday, June 16 at the African American Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m. The celebration will feature a performance from Artrageous Artreach Camp students.

The performance will include a live art installation that is focused on inclusion, environment, and education. The performance will also feature 44 pnm Resources Foundation grant recipients. A live stream to the performance will be available on the Artrageous Facebook page.