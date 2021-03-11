PNM reminds public to be cautious during high winds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The period between March and June can get very windy throughout New Mexico and on Thursday, officials with the Public Service Company of New Mexico wanted to remind the public of the hazardous and unsafe conditions the winds can cause, especially around electricity.

In a press release, PNM highlighted various tips, such as:

Making sure items in your yard that could fly away are either anchored down or brought inside. It is not uncommon for tarps, tents, or even items like trampolines to be lifted out of yards by wind and blown into power lines.

Winds could blow tree branches or other objects into power lines. Never attempt to remove anything from the lines.

Stay away from downed or sagging power lines. Consider them, and anything touching them, energized and dangerous.

During lighter winds, fly kites, drones, and model aircraft in open areas, away from power poles, overhead power lines, and substations.

Never attempt to retrieve a kite or device that is caught in a power line or that falls into a substation.

Instead of going near power lines, PNM encourage the public to call 888-DIAL-PNM. To report a power outage, people can also call that number, text “#OUT” to 78766, or go to PNM’s website.