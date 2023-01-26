NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the holidays ended, PNM recycled Christmas trees for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Residents. PNM says they recycled 5,190 trees, which resulted in over 36,000 pounds of mulch.

PNM’s Vegetation Management Department partnered with the City of Albuquerque for the tree recycling for over 30 years. The event gives residents a chance to get rid of their trees and the the mulch is used for plants and landscapes throughout the metro. “Most people may not think there is a correlation between PNM and vegetation, but it is an important part of the company’s work,” said PNM Vegetation Management Manager Thaddeus Petzold in a release.

PNM recycled Christmas trees at the following locations:

• Albuquerque Eagle Rock Convenience Center – 4370 trees were chipped.

• Albuquerque Montessa Convenience Center – 250 trees were chipped.

• Rio Rancho Sports Complex – 570 trees were chipped.

PNM says residents can pick up free mulch from the Albuquerque Eagle Rock Convenience Center while supplies last.