SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM provided an update on its project in Santa Fe, near Hyde Park.

The project will improve electrical reliability and hopefully reduce power outages by improving the infrastructure throughout the area, according to PNM. Work in the area between Hyde Park and Paseo Primero will wrap up on Friday, Dec. 22.

For more information, call PNM’s project hotline at 833-910-3670 or visit pnm.com/workinyourarea.