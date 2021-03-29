PNM power pole audit begins in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the launch of PNM’s power pole audit the company has announced that the auditing team will be working in the southern region of New Mexico from March 29 through May 2021. PNM reminds customers that it has hired the contractor TechServ to complete the audit.

According to a press release, the PNM says many power poles are located in or near customer’s backyards, or alleys behind homes and pole auditors may need to enter a customer’s property in order to obtain pole attachment information. Customers are asked to help by allowing auditors to gainaccess to their property if they have a pole on or very near to their property.

The company requests that customers take precautions with their dogs by keeping them inside when the auditors are expected in their area. Additionally, customers are asked to look at the area around the pole on their property to make sure auditors have safe and unobstructed access.

A contractor employee works as part of PNM’s 2021 pole audit. (courtesy PNM)

PNM reports that TechServ auditors will be easy to identify as they will be driving marked vehicles, wearing TechServ branded apparel, will have PNM contractor ID badges, and will have a letter from PNM that confirms they are working for the company. Inspectors will work out in the field Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the audit.

Additional information on the PNM pole audit can be found on their website or by calling PNM Customer Service at 888-DIAL-PNM.