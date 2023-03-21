ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting some new energy into a key online feature, PNM has overhauled its outage map. Some of the new features add far more detail and clarity about PNM’s work than was previously available.

The state’s largest energy provider, PNM serves more than 525,000 residential customers and businesses, combined, including most of the Albuquerque metro-area. Broadly, PNM hopes the latest map will make it easier for people to get detailed information on where power outages are happening, but also the exact areas PNM electrifies.

Among the new features, PNM says the map has “color coded outage icons” that are based on the size of the outage. So, a smaller outage of 1 to 50 customers will be colored pink, while more severe outages will darken in color to orange, red and dark red.

The map also features several new overlays, allowing people to see various levels of outage areas, including which areas PNM serves. Using the map, people can breakdown where power outages are occurring by county, city, and even zip code.

Finally, PNM says its added mobile-friendly design to the outage map and Spanish language features. Weather alerts and weather overlays are also visible, showing radar imagery of rain, ice and snow – some of the most common reasons for power outages to occur.

PNM still wants customers to report outages in their area by texting #OUT to 78766. Customers can sign up for outage notification by texting #ALERT to 78766. PNM’s new outage map can be viewed at outagemap.pnm.com.