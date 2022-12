NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With holiday season in full swing, PNM is sharing tips with customers that will help keep their bill low.

5 tips to keep your holiday electric bill low, according to PNM:

Use LED string lights or laser projectors

Use a power strip and timer for outdoor lights and Christmas tree

Use rechargeable batteries

Make sure air vents are clear of furniture and decorations

Turn off lights in room where tree is at

