NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With strong winds forecasted, PNM is offering tips to stay safe. Strong winds can cause hazardous conditions when it comes to electricity. “High winds can present certain challenges and safety concerns,” said Chad Krukowski, director of safety for PNM in a news release. “Proper planning and some simple tips can help keep customers safe during strong weather.”

Wind may blow tree branches or other objects into powerlines. Never attempt to remove anything from the lines. Stay away and call us at 888-DIAL-PNM.

Stay away from downed or sagging power lines, and consider them, and anything touching them, energized and dangerous. Stay as far away from the scene as possible and immediately contact PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car, if possible. Call 911 and wait until first responders and PNM can work together to clear the scene.

For more information, visit www.PNM.com.