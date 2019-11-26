PNM offers safety tips ahead of winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With winter storms approaching the state this week, proper planning can help keep New Mexicans safe. PNM has over 525,000 customers and has issued some safety tips to keep in mind ahead of winter weather.

Keep an outage kit in your home with winter items like rock salt, firewood or other heating fuels, snow removal tools, coats, hats, gloves and blankets. Your kit should already contain items like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, a first aid kit, a small radio, and batteries.

Be sure that all members of your household, including anyone who may need medication or medical devices, children and/or pets are provided for when preparing your outage kit.

Snow and ice accumulations on overhead power lines can cause the lines to break and fall to the ground. Do not touch downed or sagging power lines, and consider them, and anything touching them, energized and dangerous. Stay as far away as possible and immediately contact PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766).

Do not use your oven as a source of heat. If you have an emergency heating or power source, learn how to use it properly well before storm season.

If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

(Courtesy: PNM)

Click here for more safety tips.