ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) customers needing help getting caught up on bills are getting a leg up. The company has announced the PNM Good Neighbor Fund to help low-income customers during the summer months to avoid disconnection.

The company says qualifying PNM customers can get up to $370 credited directly onto their bill once a year. “It is crucial for customers to be aware of and utilize the resources available to them,” said Ebony Vizcaino, PNM Low-Income Program Manager. “The PNM Good Neighbor Fund is a vital tool for those who may be struggling to manage their energy bills, especially during the summer when energy usage is at its highest. Since the use of air conditioners can be up to 50% of a customer’s electric bill, by accessing this financial assistance, customers can focus on keeping their homes comfortable with less financial worry.”

Courtesy PNM

To qualify for the credit, customers need to meet income qualifications which take into account household size and income level. PNM will also need a copy of their PBM bill, as well as identification and proof of income for everyone living in the home. SNAP benefits or a current Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter is also accepted as proof of income.

People can also apply for PNM Budget Billing, which levels out a customer’s payments throughout the year so they pay a similar amount each month. Payment extensions are also available to customers. More information is available on the PNM website.