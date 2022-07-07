NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Through the PNM Refrigerator Recycling Program customers can earn $100 for recycling their old refrigerator or freezer. As part of the program PNM will come and pick up your old refrigerator or freezer for free. The offer is valid during the month of July. All appointments must be scheduled by July 31. The unit pickup must be done by August 31, to qualify for the rebate.

In order to qualify for the program your old refrigerator/freezer must meet these requirements:

You must be a PNM customer and own the refrigerator or freezer.

The refrigerator and/or freezer must be a regular household sized unit (10-30 cubic feet in size).

The refrigerator and/or freezer must be in working (cooling) order. If the unit turns on when it’s plugged in, then it’s working.

The refrigerator and/or freezer must be emptied of all food, beverages, and containers at the time PNM comes to pick up the unit. Make sure the unit is completely empty.

Dorm-sized refrigerators do not qualify.

There is a limit of two refrigerators and/or freezers per household.

If your old refrigerator or freezer qualifies:

Schedule a pickup date online or by calling 1-877-838-1139

Decide how you want your unit to be picked up. PNM offers outside or in-home pickup.

After the unit is picked up, PNM will issue a check to the account holder or responsible party listed on your PNM account. Customers will receive their $100 check four to six weeks after pickup.

PNM recycles 95% of the appliance. With all of the materials recycled, including the metal cabinet, plastic liner, glass shelves, the refrigerant and oil in the compressor and polyurethane foam insulation; recycling old refrigerators or freezers helps keep harmful substances from getting into the environment.