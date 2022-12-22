NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 20 New Mexico Teachers were given an early holiday gift over the weekend. PNM, the New Mexico Bowl and the College Football Playoff Foundation teamed up to donate money to the teachers.

During a timeout in the game, the teachers were awarded $1,000 each. The teachers were nominated by their peers for their work with students and classroom dedication. “I personally know the important role teachers play in shaping a child’s life and building a strong foundation for the future of New Mexico,” President and Chief Operating Officer of PNM Resources Don Tarry said in a release. The donations were made in partnership with the ‘Extra Yard for Teachers’ program.