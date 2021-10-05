PNM meter readers help customers in distress

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM says two of its meter readers came to the aid of some customers in distress. The utility company says Chris Chavez was on his Santa Fe route last week when he saw an older man working on his vehicle.

According to a press release from the company, the man’s vehicle started rolling back into the street, striking the man, and knocking him to the ground where he lost consciousness. Chavez rushed to help and called 911 in addition to the customer’s wife whose phone number was in the company’s system.

The man was rushed to the hospital by his wife and survived. PNM reports that Chavez was told by the man’s wife that he had brain surgery weeks before the incident and that any fall has the potential to be deadly.

PNM says another worker in Santa Fe, Estevan Anaya, recently saved a woman suffering from a medical episode. The woman reportedly had trouble breathing and Anaya called 911 and stayed with her until the ambulance arrived.

