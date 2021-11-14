PNM inspects power lines ahead of wildfire season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is beginning to inspect power lines in New Mexico. The company hired engineers to look over its infrastructure ahead of wildfire season.
Sunday, they launched a helicopter near the south valley to do just that. In the coming days, people may see the helicopter flying low near neighborhoods. They are gathering valuable information to help protect against wildfires.