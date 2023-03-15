ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, March 16. The assistance event will be held at Alamosa Community Center (6900 Gonzales Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers must bring:

PNM bill

Proof of income and ID for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income. Accepted is proof of food stamps or Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter dated either 2022 or 2023

Courtesy: PNM

Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers that can’t attend in-person, you can apply for assistance online at PNM.com/help.