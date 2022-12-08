NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque.

In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring:

proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home

LIHEAP approval letter dated 2021 or 2022,

If no income, then proof of no income. Proof of food stamps is accepted

Your PNM bills

Anyone who can’t attend the in-person event can apply online at pnm.com/help