NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque.
In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring:
- proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home
- LIHEAP approval letter dated 2021 or 2022,
- If no income, then proof of no income. Proof of food stamps is accepted
- Your PNM bills
Anyone who can’t attend the in-person event can apply online at pnm.com/help