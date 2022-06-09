LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping customers in Las Vegas pay past-due bills. They are asking people to go to Samaritan House on 7th St., June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To qualify for assistance:

Household SizeMonthly Household Income
1$2,831
2$3,815
3$4,798
4$5,781
5$6,765
6$7,748
7$8,731

A PNM bill, proof of income, and ID’s for everyone who lives in the home are required. A copy of the 2021-2022 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program approval letter is also needed if available. There will also be help for people having trouble paying rent. People are asked to bring a lease, past-due rent, and eviction notice, if applicable.

Anyone who is not able to make the event can PNM’s website or call 855-364-2950 to apply for assistance.