LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping customers in Las Vegas pay past-due bills. They are asking people to go to Samaritan House on 7th St., June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To qualify for assistance:

Household Size Monthly Household Income 1 $2,831 2 $3,815 3 $4,798 4 $5,781 5 $6,765 6 $7,748 7 $8,731

A PNM bill, proof of income, and ID’s for everyone who lives in the home are required. A copy of the 2021-2022 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program approval letter is also needed if available. There will also be help for people having trouble paying rent. People are asked to bring a lease, past-due rent, and eviction notice, if applicable.

Anyone who is not able to make the event can PNM’s website or call 855-364-2950 to apply for assistance.