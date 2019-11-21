1  of  2
PNM grants $750,000 to 55 New Mexico nonprofits

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest energy provider is giving back to the community.

PNM is investing $750,000 in 55 nonprofits across the state. The nonprofits do everything from teaching kids, to increasing access to technology and protecting the environment.

“The truth is that when businesses and nonprofits come together to address a community need, something magical really happens here,” PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson said.

The nonprofits chosen this year are doing work in Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Belen, Bernalillo, Deming, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Placitas, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Silver City and Tularosa.

