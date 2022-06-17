ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the PNM Resources Foundation announced 19 New Mexico nonprofits will share $230,000 in grant money. The goal is to increase community safety by having solutions to prevent or reduce crime in the state.
Story continues below
- Sports: Albuquerque Academy catcher to try out for USA baseball
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 16 de Junio 2022
- Don’t Miss: Albuquerque now sending speed camera tickets, here’s what they look like
Each nonprofit will receive up to $15,000 to help combat crime in New Mexico. The PNM Resources Foundation hopes supporting these organizations will prevent what leads to crime in the first place. The following groups will receive funding through this effort.
- Alamogordo Mainstreet (Alamogordo)
- Asian Business Collaborative (Albuquerque)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- Casa de Salud (Albuquerque)
- Children in Need of Services (Alamogordo)
- City of Albuquerque Foundation (Albuquerque)
- Deming Luna County Economic Development Corp. (Deming)
- Flickinger Center For Performing Arts (Alamogordo)
- Greater Communities (Albuquerque)
- Heart Gallery of New Mexico Foundation (Albuquerque)
- Love Inc. of Otero County (Alamogordo)
- Oterostem (Tularosa)
- Partners in Education Foundation for the Santa Fe Public School (Santa Fe)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of NM (Albuquerque)
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum (Santa Fe)
- Savila Collaborative (Albuquerque)
- Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- The Counseling Center, Inc. (Alamogordo)