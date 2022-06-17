ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the PNM Resources Foundation announced 19 New Mexico nonprofits will share $230,000 in grant money. The goal is to increase community safety by having solutions to prevent or reduce crime in the state.

Each nonprofit will receive up to $15,000 to help combat crime in New Mexico. The PNM Resources Foundation hopes supporting these organizations will prevent what leads to crime in the first place. The following groups will receive funding through this effort.