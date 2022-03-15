NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is getting help with wildfire mitigation efforts. PNM recently hired EDM International, Inc. to perform an inspection and inventory of transmission and distribution sites through the PNM service area. There will be special focus on areas that may have a high potential for wildfire.

EDM International, Inc. will fly a helicopter above powerlines and capture images that PNM will use to review vegetation, rights-of-way, integrity of electric structures and develop a plan to fix any issues.

The helicopter will fly in the Albuquerque area, as well as around the Sandia, Isleta, Santa Ana, San Felipe, and Santo Domingo Pueblos. The inspection will last through March.