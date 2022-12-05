NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM will soon be asking the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for a rate change. Details of the proposal are expected to be unveiled during a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.

PNM says this would be the first rate change since 2016. In October, PNM unveiled plans for a $344 million grid modernization plan. The plan includes adding smart meters, new technology and increased cyber security. The public is invited to join the virtual news conference to learn about the proposal and ask questions.

The conference is expected to begin Monday, December 5, at 2:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining virtually can register to join online.