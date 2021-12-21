PNM employees replace toys stolen from Salvation Army Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – After a Grinch stole a van filled with over $6,000 worth of toys from the Salvation Army in Farmington, a group of PNM employees from the San Juan Generating Station worked to bring holiday cheer back to the community. PNM reports that a group of employees went on a shopping spree at Walmart, donating $5,000 worth of items to replace those stolen that were to be distributed to local children.

Farmington Police reported last week that while a Salvation Army worker was picking up toys at a Walmart, 37-year-old Anthony Crespin allegedly took the van that was filled with gifts that were scheduled to go to local families during a toy distribution. Police say the van was found in Sandoval County, however, the toys were gone and Crespin has not been located.

According to the utility company, employees donated 546 items of toys, bikes, and clothing that will go to children this holiday season. “The donation made by PNM means so much to so many needy children here in San Juan County. We sincerely appreciate your hearts and the love you share with us. It is companies like PNM that help The Salvation Army ‘Do the Most Good,'” stated Lt. Christopher Rockwell Corps Officer of the Salvation Army Farmington in a news release.

PNM states that the money used to purchase the gifts and clothing came from the PNM Community Fund. No customer funds were used. Walmart provided 10% off of the items purchased in this effort.