PNM disconnections to begin August 16 for customers with unpaid bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) —PNM will begin disconnecting customers who have not paid their overdue balances Monday, August 16. During the pandemic, a temporary moratorium halted the disconnections. That is ending on August 16. PNM says customers have until Monday to either pay their balances in full, get on a payment plan or apply for financial assistance.

To avoid a shutoff situation, customers should contact PNM by going online or calling them at 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766)

There are only three ways to avoid disconnection:

Contact PNM to obtain financial assistance to help pay down or possibly pay off your past-due balance Contact PNM to get on a payment plan to pay over multiple months, so you do not have to worry about

bringing your account current with just one payment. Immediately pay your past-due balance in full

According to a news release, starting next week, PNM will be disconnecting an average of

500-600 customers statewide per business day. It also states PNM will attempt to give a final 2-day call to customers prior to disconnection.

Disconnections are typically scheduled 1-day after the “pay no later than” date listed on the final disconnection bill. On the date of disconnection, a no-knock policy will be in place and no payments will be accepted at the door due to COVID safety protocols. If your power is disconnected, contact PNM.

PNM has notified customers for several months about the upcoming disconnections.