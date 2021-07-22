PNM customers with unpaid bills may face shutoffs in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP/KRQE) — New Mexico’s largest utility is urging thousands of customers to contact them before they lose power when a pandemic moratorium on electricity payments ends. PNM said Thursday more than 47,000 households have past-due bills that could lead to power shutoffs as soon as mid-August.

Officials with the electricity provider say there are millions of dollars in financial assistance available but customers must contact them.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission recently voted to temporarily avoid disconnecting power over unpaid bills because of COVID-19. Shutting off power could start on Aug. 12. PNM estimates it is owed more than $21 million in past-due electricity bills. Customers are expected to eventually pay for the energy consumed.

People seeking help paying their past-due PNM bill can apply for help. For more information visit, PNM.com/help or call PNM at 855-364-2950.

If you need help paying down, or possibly pay off your past-due PNM bill, PNM may be able to help you through the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund, the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters Assistance program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and more.