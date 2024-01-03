NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After PNM tried to raise rates on customers, it will actually have to lower them. Last month, the state’s Public Regulation Commission rejected PNM’s bid to raise rates to cover costs related to the Four Corners and Palo Verde Power Stations.

In fact, the commission found PNM overcharged customers and ordered them to pay back close to $40 million. That means the average PNM customer can see a decrease of three to four percent in their monthly billing statement. New rates could go into effect as early as the next billing cycle.