PNM conducting pole audits in parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is now conducting its pole audits from Bernalillo to Belen. The audit will check for any maintenance needs. Crews will also be checking to see how many third-party attachments are on the poles and if they’re authorized.

PNM is asking if a pole is located on a person’s property that the crew be allowed temporary access. The audit will last through September.

PNM also hired TecServ is complete the audit. TechServe auditors will be easily identifiable. They will be driving marked vehicles, wearing a TechServ branded apparel, and will have PNM contractor ID badges. They also will have a letter from PNM confirming they are working on behalf of the company. Inspectors will be working in the field Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit PNM.com/2021PoleAudit or call PNM Customer Service at 888-DIAL-PNM for more information.