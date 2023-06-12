FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM announced June 12, 2023, that the official transfer of the critical water infrastructure from the now-closed San Juan Generating Station to the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project for the delivery of drinking water to the Navajo communities that continue to face water supply scarcity.

They say groundwater levels for the City of Gallup and surrounding Navajo communities have dropped approximately 200 feet over the past 10 years. This has resulted in over 40% of Navajo households relying on hauling in water to meet their daily needs. In some areas there is zero access to groundwater or running water, leaving inadequate water supply which impacts the Jicarilla Apache people who live and work outside the reservation town of Dulce. PNM is working with the United States Bureau of Reclamation, the Navajo Nation and the City of Gallup by transferring over water infrastructure from the now-closed San Juan Generating Station.

It includes water intake facilities, a diversion channel and a pumping station on the San Juan River. “PNM committed that our step out of coal was not a step out of surrounding communities,” said Don Tarry, PNM President and Chief Operating Officer. “Transferring our critical water infrastructure helps deliver water to meet the current and future demands of more than 43 Navajo Nation chapters and the City of Gallup. These chapters now avoid the construction of a new water intake system, saving millions of dollars.”

The construction for this project began in 2012 and is expected to be completed by 2029. With the closure of the San Juan Generating Station, PNM will continue to explore and implement technologies and processes to reduce water consumption in all of its power plants. PNM has also reduced emissions and now serves customers with over 55% carbon-free electricity and replacing it with soar and battery storage.

The project’s eastern branch will divert over 4,600 acre-feet of water annually with no return flow to the San Juan River. The project’s western branch will divert 33,000 of the remaining acre-feet of water with an anticipated average return flow of more than 1,800 acre-feet.