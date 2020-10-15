PNM breaks ground on new solar farm on Jicarilla Apache Nation

New Mexico

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is breaking ground on a new solar farm. The 50-megawatt solar field will provide power to Western New Mexico University, Albuquerque, and other large users.

Officials gathered on Thursday on the Jicarilla Apache Nation for the groundbreaking. PNM states that the solar field was approved by the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission on March 25 and will be built by Hecate Energy in Rio Arriba County on 500-acres of land.

PNM says that any customer meeting the aggregate load requirements of 2.5 megawatts or greater may subscribe to the voluntary PNM Solar Direct program to receive this solar electricity at a set price. The customers must commit to take the requested amount of electricity for 15 years.

This is the third-largest solar project on tribal land in the United States and the farm will be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of nearly 16,000 homes for a year.

