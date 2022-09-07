NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM Resources Foundation announced 42 recipients of its Reduce Your Use grants. The grants will cumulatively provide more than $200,000 to the New Mexico nonprofits to complete energy saving projects.

Some of the projects include updating heating and cooling systems, solar panel installations, energy saving appliances, energy efficient lighting and others. “We are committed to working with our customers to find ways to help them save energy,” PNM Resources Foundation Executive Director Laurie Roach said in a release.

The 2022 PNM Reduce Your Use nonprofit partner recipients are: