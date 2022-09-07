NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM Resources Foundation announced 42 recipients of its Reduce Your Use grants. The grants will cumulatively provide more than $200,000 to the New Mexico nonprofits to complete energy saving projects.
Story continues below
- KRQE Investigates: Albuquerque city bus violence pushes councilor to demand changes
- Crime: Police need help finding suspects & truck in storage damage, burglary case
- KRQE En Español: Martes 6 de Septiembre 2022
- New Mexico: SWAT situation damages Los Chavez home, family left with mess
Some of the projects include updating heating and cooling systems, solar panel installations, energy saving appliances, energy efficient lighting and others. “We are committed to working with our customers to find ways to help them save energy,” PNM Resources Foundation Executive Director Laurie Roach said in a release.
The 2022 PNM Reduce Your Use nonprofit partner recipients are:
- Flickinger Center For Performing Arts (Alamogordo)
- Love Inc Of Otero County (Alamogordo)
- The Counseling Center, Inc. (Alamogordo)
- Albuquerque Business Education Compact (ABQ)
- 516 Arts (ABQ)
- Albuquerque Health Care For The Homeless (ABQ)
- Assistance League of Albuquerque, Inc. (ABQ)
- Best Buddies New Mexico (ABQ)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central NM (ABQ)
- Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico (ABQ)
- CLN Kids (ABQ)
- Cottonwood Cats Sanctuary (ABQ)
- Dakota Tree Project (ABQ)
- Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum (ABQ)
- Fusion Theatre Company (ABQ)
- Heading Home (ABQ)
- Hope Realized Homes Foundation (ABQ)
- Hopeworks (ABQ)
- Locker # 505 (ABQ)
- Mandy’s Special Farm (ABQ)
- National Institute of Flamenco (ABQ)
- Outpost Productions, Inc. (ABQ)
- Partnership For Community Action (ABQ)
- Prosperity Works (ABQ)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of NM House 1 (ABQ)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of NM House 2 (ABQ)
- Saranam, LLC (ABQ)
- Sawmill Center for the Arts (ABQ)
- Storehouse New Mexico (ABQ)
- TenderLove Community Center, Inc. (ABQ)
- Three Sisters Kitchen (ABQ)
- Women’s Economic Self-Sufficiency Team (ABQ)
- Abrazos Family Support Services (Bernalillo)
- Rebuilding Together Sandoval County (Bernalillo)
- St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (Deming)
- Navajo Preparatory School, Inc. (Farmington)
- R4Creating (Rio Rancho)
- Santa Fe Community Foundation (Santa Fe)
- Bienvenidos Outreach Inc. (Santa Fe)
- Girls Inc. of Santa Fe (Santa Fe)
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- El Refugio Inc. (Silver City)