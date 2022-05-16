NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM and the Avangrid Foundation are combing to donate $100,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund.
Story continues below
- Crime: Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail
- New Mexico: New Mexico airman found dead in his home
- Trending: Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer
- Albuquerque: Biopark welcomes 3 new Siamangs to the zoo
$50,000 from PNM will go to a variety of wildfire relief efforts. $50,000 from the Avangrid foundation will specifically be used to pay for food distribution. To donate to the All Together NM Fund visit their website.