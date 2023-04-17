JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Jemez Springs is hosting Plein Air Painters of New Mexico‘s 2023 “paint out” event. The event features artists working outside, or “en plein air,” meaning in the open air.

PAPNM’s event will take place the week of Apr. 21 through 26. Dick Wimberly will be the Judge of Awards for the event and will also host a small paid workshop.

Visitors can watch artists at work, and the final pieces will be displayed and sold at the Jemez Fine Art Gallery. The opening reception will take place on Saturday, Apr. 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the pieces will be on display until May 11.

The Co-Chair of Plein Air Painters of New Mexico, Susan Nichols, explains that the beautiful and vast landscapes of New Mexico draw artists from many other states. Nine awards will be given to painters throughout the event/competition, with 55 painters vying for them.

The PAPNM offers various workshops and opportunities for artists every year. Artist membership with the PAPNM costs $40 per year; to join, click here. For more information regarding the upcoming event, or information about the Plain Air Painters of New Mexico, visit papnm.org.