Plastic bag ban in Taos begins next month

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico city is saying goodbye to single-use plastic bags. The Town of Taos passed the ordinance back in March of 2020 but delayed the start date because of the pandemic. It is now set to begin on November 1.

“By encouraging the use of reusable bags and prohibiting the use of single-use products, the Town of Taos is one step closer to reducing plastic pollution and keeping Taos green,” said Town of Taos Mayor Dan Barrone in a news release.

The ban prohibits businesses from giving or selling single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and styrofoam containers. The news release states that businesses will need to find an alternative to single-use plastics.