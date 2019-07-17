Plans moves forward to build replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall

New Mexico

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans to build a replica of Washington DC’s Vietnam Veterans Wall in New Mexico is moving forward.

Wednesday, a local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Association signed an agreement with the state to begin the process. The half-scale version of the memorial wall in Washington is planned in Angel Fire, alongside the Vietnam Memorial Chapel and State Veterans Cemetery.

The group will now start looking for a design firm to helm the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete. The project is not receiving any state money, instead relying on donations.

Around 400 names on the original wall are from New Mexico.

