SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire managers with the Santa Fe National Forest will continue with their Las Dispensas prescribed burn in April. The burn will take place on the Pecos/Las Vegas Rangers District.

According to a release from SNSF crews are looking for optimal windows throughout April to continue with the burn. Fuel moisture levels, weather and wind will all factor into the decision. Crews hope to complete as much of the 1,207-acre Las Dispensas area as conditions will allow. The Las Dispensas unit is part of a larger project to protect the Gallinas Watershed, a primary water source for the City of Las Vegas

SFNF says all prescribed burns are done with firefighter safety and public safety as a top priority. The burn will comply with New Mexico state regulations on air quality and smoke management. Anyone with heart disease or respiratory problems is encouraged to take necessary precautions.

For fire updates visit nmfireinfo.com