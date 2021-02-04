Plan your next socially-distanced outdoor adventure in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One word a lot of us have gotten used to in 2020 is “staycation”. With many putting their travel plans on hold, staycations have been on the rise.

If you’re looking to plan your next staycation look no further than Las Cruces. Visit Las Cruces Communications Specialist Lorena Sanchez discusses everything the Aggie City has to offer.

Las Cruces offers year-round excitement with its national parks and monuments to one of the top-rated farmers’ markets in the country. Additionally, the city has wide-open spaces and a mild-year round climate that provides the perfect setting for people to be active while still staying safe and socially-distanced.

Visit Las Cruces recommends safe outlets to combat cabin fever such as exploring socially distanced hiking and biking trails around the city followed by some authentic New Mexican food at one of the many restaurants that offer patio dining, curbside, or takeout options.

“We have Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument which is made up of about four different mountain ranges here in southern New Mexico in the Las Cruces area,” said Sanchez. “There’s a lot to do, Organ Mountains has some more established hikes I kind of recommend them for families who have kiddos and who need some of those facilities as well.”

For those who want a challenge, Sanchez recommends visiting the Robledo and Dona Ana Mountains. La Llorona Multi-Use Path and Dona Ana Mountains are also great locations to go mountain biking.

For more information on outdoor recreation in Las Cruces, visit lascrucesvb.org.