Plan your Alamogordo visit to see the newest National Park, White Sands

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Discover world-class museums, a thriving performing arts center, local wineries, a new brewery, and an array of outdoor activities all within a short drive. With fantastic weather year-round, Alamogordo offers comfortable lodging, local eateries, beautiful vistas, adventures, and much more.

Alamogordo Tourism Communications & Marketing Administrator, Michelle Brideaux discusses all the fun that you can have in the city once the virus outbreak is over and businesses open up. The nation’s newest National Park, White Sands will be reopening soon.

The destination is family friendly as you can do everything from biking, and hiking to sledding down the gypsum dunes. Alamogordo also offers many other nearby destinations for outdoor lovers such as Oliver Lee State Park which recently opened up for day-use.

Pistachio farms and local wineries are other popular locations. “We are sitting at the foothills of the Sacramento Mountains so Lincoln National Forest has wonderful trails and you can go camping up there right now not in their campgrounds but primitive camping is open and allowed and of course our wonderful Desert Lakes Golf Course is open for everyone,” said Brideaux.

