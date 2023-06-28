ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been one week since deputies found a horrific scene: 55 pit bulls starving and living in filth inside a home. Now, there is an update on the state of those dogs.

The difference between where these dogs are present day and the life they were living a week ago is like night and day.

“Just everywhere you look, there’s a dog, and it was pretty bad,” said Ben Silva, an officer with Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.

Last Wednesday inside a South Valley home, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies found 55 pit bulls in a rough state, malnourished, eating each other’s feces, and some very sick. As deputies arrested brothers Mike and John Lopez and removed their elderly mother, who was also allegedly being neglected from the home. The county’s Animal Care Services Department took custody of the dogs.

“It took from about we got there at, I believe, about 7:30 a.m. I think 2 p.m. is when I got back here with the final truckload of dogs, so about seven hours to get all these dogs from all these places they were at inside this property,” Silva said.

Of those 55 dogs taken in, eight had to be put down because they were too sick, weak, or aggressive. The others are on the road to recovery, getting healthy, putting on weight, and learning to trust humans. Their caretakers said they have seen a remarkable transformation.

“The majority of them cowering in the corner, cowering under stuff, just terrified, skinny, and now you see, we’d actually post it on our social media page of one getting a new bed, and it was- you could see it turning in circles and super excited.”

A total of 21 dogs were sent to a rescue in Utah, and seven of the 26 still in Bernalillo County are ready to be adopted. Others still undergoing more treatment are expected to be adoptable soon.

“There’s some that are available, and the other ones are, you know, putting on weight, doing better. And, you know, they’ll be available for adoption when they’re medically cleared and behaviorally cleared.”

The shelter said they’ve already gotten a flood of supply donations to help care for these dogs. If the public would still like to support the shelter, officials said the best way to help is to donate monetarily online. Click here to see the donation page.