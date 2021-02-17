Pipeline explodes, catches fire near Hobbs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First responders are working to contain a fire after a pipeline exploded in Lea County Tuesday afternoon. The Lea County Emergency Management says the blast happened along a 20-inch transfer line about 13 miles southwest of Hobbs.

The office shared a video clip, showing a huge plume of fire and smoke. The lines have since been shut down and crews have been monitoring the scene throughout the day. No homes are threatened and evacuations are not expected. It’s unclear what caused the explosion.