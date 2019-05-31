Pilot reported fuel pump issue before fatal plane crash in Santa Rosa

New details have emerged in the deadly small plane crash that took place in Santa Rosa in early May.

Authorities state that the plane, a twin-engine Beech A60 was traveling from Arlington, Texas to Santa Fe Regional Airport when the pilot reported an issue with the fuel pump and said he was altering course to the nearest airport.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t state a probable cause for the crash. According to the Associated Press, the plane crashed into a tree about a mile west of the Santa Rosa Route 66 Airport.

Both the pilot and a single passenger suffered from fatal injuries. The NTSB report goes on to say that witnesses had reported seeing the small plane flying low to the ground before crashing.

