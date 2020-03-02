Pile burns planned for Hyde Memorial State Park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire mangers from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resource Department are planning on burning slash piles at Hyde Memorial State Park.

If weather permits, the burning is expected to begin March 9 and continue through March 14. Due to current snowfall in the area, it’s an optimal time to burn the wood debris piles prior to thinning projects, according to a news release from EMNRD.

Smoke may be seen from Santa Fe and the surrounding area. Highway475/Hyde Park Road could also be temporarily closed if the visibility is compromised by the smoke. Hyde Memorial State Park will remain open to the public, however, visits are advised to obey all traffic signs and trail closures.

Individuals who are smoke-sensitive, including those with respiratory issues or heart disease, are advised to protect their health and limit outdoor exposure during the pile burn.