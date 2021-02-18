Pile burn planned in Lincoln National Forest

Photo Caption: Firefighters took advantage of the recent snow to burn slash piles in Indian Canyon on Feb. 18, 2021 as part of their prescribed burn efforts this winter and spring. (Lincoln National Forest)

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Smokey Bear Ranger District on the Lincoln National Forest is planning on burning piles Friday, Feb. 19. According to fire officials, the pile burns will be taking place on on Forest Service land behind the district office near Mechem Dr. and Cedar Creek Dr.

Smoke will be visible in Ruidoso. Fire crews are taking advantage of the recent weather to reduce hazardous fuels before the upcoming wildfire season. According to a news release, winter is ideal time to prescribe burn since snow and low temperatures prevent the fires from spreading into unwanted areas.

Fire crews plan to target the following areas for broadcast and pile burning as conditions allow through the remainder of winter and spring.