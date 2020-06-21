Pie-O-Neer bakery closes its doors for good

PIE TOWN, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s most popular spots for a slice of pie is closing down for good. Pie-O-Neer, set in the hart of Pie Town, New Mexico, has been closed for over three months due to the coronavirus.

The bakery was known as a sweet spot for families looking for a warm piece of homemade pie, even attracting people hundreds of miles away. Owner Kathy Knapp says she tried to figure out a way to safely reopen, but decided i twas better to shut down.

Knapp says she’ll never forget the memories from the last 25 years. “You can’t put a price tag on the fulfillment you get after a day at the pie shop, you feel like you’re the luckiest person in the world,” Knapp said. Next Spring, Knapp and her business partner are planning on reopening an Inn in Mogollon where they plan on making pies for guests.

