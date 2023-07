People check out the pickleball courts at the new “The Hub at Enchanted Hills” location on May 17, 2023

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s only been open for a few months but a combined library and rec center in Rio Rancho is already getting an upgrade. The city said it’s shutting down the pickleball courts at “The Hub at Enchanted Hills” Monday through July 23 so crews can install permanent dividing walls.

The courts will reopen July 24. The hub opened to the public back on May 17.