SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The physicist who helped discover and classify subatomic particles died in his Santa Fe home. Nobel prize-winning scientist Murry Gell-Man died Friday at the age of 89.

His death was confirmed by the Santa Fe Institute, where he held the title of distinguished fellow, and The California Institute of Technology where he taught for decades. His cause of death has not been made public.