PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to difficult driving conditions in northeast New Mexico

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at I-40 and Clines Corners at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Tuesday. There are also Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the evening for northern and eastern New Mexico.

NMDOT reports difficult driving conditions in the following areas Tuesday morning:

Clayton area

US 64 from mile marker 370 to mile marker 430 Clayton

Springer area

Raton area

Eagle Nest area

Wagon Mound area

Mora area

Las Vegas area

Penasco area

Tularosa area

Capital area

Severe driving conditions are reported at NM 532 from mile marker 0 Alto to mile marker 12.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on US 64/87 at Capulin at 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at Bobcat Pass at 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at I-25 and Glorieta at 6:57 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on I-40 at Tucumcari East at 7:07 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on I-25 at Old Pecos Trail at 7:09 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.