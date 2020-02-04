Closings & Delays
PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to difficult driving conditions in northeast New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at I-40 and Clines Corners at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Tuesday. There are also Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the evening for northern and eastern New Mexico.

NMDOT reports difficult driving conditions in the following areas Tuesday morning:

  • Clayton area
  • US 64 from mile marker 370 to mile marker 430 Clayton
  • Springer area
  • Raton area
  • Eagle Nest area
  • Wagon Mound area
  • Mora area
  • Las Vegas area
  • Penasco area
  • Tularosa area
  • Capital area

Severe driving conditions are reported at NM 532 from mile marker 0 Alto to mile marker 12.

An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on US 64/87 at Capulin at 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at Bobcat Pass at 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at I-40 and Clines Corners at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions at I-25 and Glorieta at 6:57 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on I-40 at Tucumcari East at 7:07 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on I-25 at Old Pecos Trail at 7:09 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
An NMDOT camera shows road conditions on I-25 at Lower La Bajada at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

