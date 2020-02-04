PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to difficult driving conditions in northeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Tuesday. There are also Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the evening for northern and eastern New Mexico.
NMDOT reports difficult driving conditions in the following areas Tuesday morning:
- Clayton area
- US 64 from mile marker 370 to mile marker 430 Clayton
- Springer area
- Raton area
- Eagle Nest area
- Wagon Mound area
- Mora area
- Las Vegas area
- Penasco area
- Tularosa area
- Capital area
Severe driving conditions are reported at NM 532 from mile marker 0 Alto to mile marker 12.
- Watch Video Forecast »
- Track the storm with the KRQE Radar »
- See all weather alerts »
- View all closings and delay »
- Submit your weather photos here »