NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm has brought heavy snow and difficult driving conditions to parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, most of northern New Mexico is experiencing severe and difficult driving conditions, including Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Taos, Espanola and Raton.

I-25 @ Glorieta at 7:10 a.m. on December 14, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 @ Las Vegas at 7:10 a.m. on December 14, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 @ Old Pecos Trail at 7:15 a.m. on December 14, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 West of Edgewood at 7:05 a.m. on December 14, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

Bobcat Pass at 7:12 a.m. on December 14, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads