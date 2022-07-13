ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tin full of photographs taken across New Mexico 40 years ago will be returned to the family of the photographer who took them. Los Alamos native Robby Poore was working as a lighting designer in Albuquerque in the 1980s when someone gave him a canister of film which he kept over the years.

During the pandemic, he began scanning the photos. They showcased New Mexico’s scenery, culture, and people from the 1970s and 1980s. Poore started a Facebook page and someone eventually identified the photographer as Eloy Pacheco who died in 1982. Poore has since made a binder with the film negatives. He posted on the Facebook page that he will be traveling to New Mexico to return the photos and film to the Pacheco family.