NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A UNM alum has identified the person who took photographs all over New Mexico 40 years ago. “When I scanned in every single roll of film, it was like discovering a whole new era of somebody’s life,” says Robby Poore. “I discovered months of a person’s life that was captured on a roll of film.”

Poore, a Los Alamos native, was working as a lighting designer in Albuquerque in the 80s when someone gave him a canister of film – something he’s kept over the years. During the pandemic, he began scanning the photos.

They showcased New Mexico’s scenery, culture, and people from the 70s and 80s. Poore started a Facebook page and people started identifying people in the photographs – and eventually the photographer, Eloy Pacheco, who died in 1982.

Poore has since made a binder with the film negatives that he plans on delivering to Eloy’s brother in San Diego. “It’s very emotional for them,” Poore says. “They’re seeing a time that’s gone and they never knew. I mean, they knew they were taken but I don’t think they knew they existed anymore.”

He also put the scanned photos on a thumb drive fo the family the enjoy.